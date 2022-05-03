ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Expect a stormy week in the Piedmont Triad

By Emily Mikkelsen, Emily Byrd
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

(WGHP) — The week ahead has the potential to be pretty wet!

On Tuesday, it’s going to be a warm day with the chance of scattered thunderstorms throughout the Piedmont Triad. This is putting the Triad in the “marginal risk” category for severe weather until early Wednesday morning. That means elevated winds could cause issues for some folks.

Things don’t get any clearer on Wednesday, with an approaching cold front possibly pushing in more thunderstorms in the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DNV6W_0fRO8Qya00

Thursday will be a beautiful day with a high around 80, so enjoy it while it lasts, because once Friday rolls around we’re looking at more stormy skies.

A low-pressure system will be coming up from the southeastern states, with rain for the weekend. Things will clear up just in time for any Mother’s Day plans you might have scheduled, with Sunday into the beginning of the new week looking clear and beautiful.

