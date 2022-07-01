ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check

By Rob Poindexter
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58.

Not a bad haul, if it's supplementing other income or padding a nice, big nest egg. If Social Security is all you're living on, however, you're going to have to pick your retirement city very carefully to stretch those dollars to their absolute limit -- particularly on the notoriously expensive West Coast, which, for the purposes of this study, includes Alaska.

See: How Biden Is Impacting Social Security in 2022
Learn: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

To determine the best places for couples to live on the West Coast on only their combined Social Security checks, GOBankingRates used cost-of-living data from Sperling's Best Places. The ranking also includes ApartmentList data on the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment, as well as each city's livability score, sourced from AreaVibes.

Each city was then given a combined score -- which represents a summation of all those factors -- with lower scores being better. The list is ranked in order of the worst score to the best.

Read on to learn about the West Coast spots that are most welcoming to retirees living on Social Security.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZzSh_0fRO6pLh00

Vallejo, California

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $1,607

Vallejo has a lousy livability score of 56 -- livability scores are calculated by algorithms that factor in dozens of variables like proximity to amenities, crime and schools. The cost-of-living index is a high 131.3, with 100 representing the national average. The average one-bedroom apartment will run you $1,607 per month, the highest on this list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qeYlq_0fRO6pLh00

Riverside, California

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $1,508

At 133.1, Riverside's cost-of-living index is even higher than even Vallejo's -- a full one-third more than the national average. The town's livability score is an unimpressive 59, mostly because of its relatively high crime rate. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,508, one of the three highest on the list.

Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUhze_0fRO6pLh00

Seattle

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $1,596

Moving up the coast to Washington is Seattle, a pricey city where the average one-bedroom costs $1,596. That contributes to a bruising 172.3 cost-of-living index -- the highest on this list, by far -- which means that daily living in Seattle is 72.3% more expensive than the national average. All in all, its livability score is an underwhelming 65 thanks to high crime rates, high housing costs and, of course, a high cost of living.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Prao_0fRO6pLh00

Sacramento, California

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $1,432

The capital city of California, Sacramento has a below-average livability score of 62, mostly because of its crime statistics and relatively high prices. The cost-of-living index there is 118.2, making the city nearly 20% costlier to live in than the national average. The typical renter will shell out $1,432 for a one-bedroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhYjv_0fRO6pLh00

Anchorage, Alaska

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $1,176

In Anchorage, crime and real estate prices are high even by Alaska standards, both of which contribute to the city's drab livability score of 60. Although the average one-bedroom there costs $1,176  per month, one of the least expensive on this list, Anchorage residents still struggle with a rough cost-of-living index of 123.5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8ndm_0fRO6pLh00

Napa, California

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $1,522

Known for its legendary vineyards, daily life in Napa is nearly as pricey as its wine -- the cost-of-living index is 162.1, second only to Seattle. With an average monthly rent of $1,522, it's one of only four cities on this list where the typical one-bedroom costs more than $1,500. Overall, its livability score is a middling 70.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLBj9_0fRO6pLh00

Portland, Oregon

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $1,344

The cost of living in Portland is 30.8% higher than the national average. Although its $1,344 average rent makes it one of just five cities on this list where a one-bedroom goes for less than $1,400, its very high crime rate contributes to a dreary livability score of 65.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43J5S2_0fRO6pLh00

Fresno, California

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $1,025

Just two cities on this list are less expensive than Fresno, which boasts a forgiving cost-of-living index of 102.6. With an average monthly rent of $1,025.00, a one-bedroom is cheaper in just thee other cities. Unfortunately, high crime contributes to a subpar livability score of 58.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhDWL_0fRO6pLh00

Bremerton, Washington

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $1,440

Bremerton comes up with an average livability score of 70. With a cost-of-living index of 108.9 and an average rent of $1,440 for a one-bedroom, it's certainly one of the more affordable cities to make the cut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HC2Gh_0fRO6pLh00

Eugene, Oregon

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $928

With a cost-of-living index of 105.3, Eugene is even more affordable than Bremerton. A lot of that has to do with the fact that it's one of only three cities on the list with a three-figure monthly rent -- $928 per month, to be exact, which makes it the cheapest on the entire list. Thanks to its high crime rate, however, Eugene earns a meh livability score of 65.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFXIy_0fRO6pLh00

Olympia, Washington

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $1,436

The capital city of Washington has a cost-of-living index of 106.1, which puts it on the lower side of this list. Olympia's livability score is 74 -- the highest of any city profiled here -- and a $1,436 average monthly rent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hvJn_0fRO6pLh00

Spokane, Washington

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $947

Just one city on this list is cheaper to live in than the national average -- Spokane, whose cost-of-living index is an impressive 92.3. Although the city's paltry livability score of 67 leaves plenty to be desired, its $947 monthly rent makes it the No. 2 least expensive place to rent an apartment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJt1C_0fRO6pLh00

Salem, Oregon

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $979

With a cost-of-living index of 101.8, Salem is less expensive to live in than any city on this list except for Spokane. One of just three cities with a sub-$1,000 average rent, a one-bedroom goes for just $979 per month. That's all good news, despite Salem's low livability score of 69.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best places for a couple to live on the West Coast on only their combined Social Security checks based on the (1) average monthly benefit for retired workers, $1,618.29, sourced from the Social Security Administration, and doubled ($3,236.58); (2) the overall cost of living in each city, sourced from Sperling's Best Places; (3) average 2022 rent for a one-bedroom apartment as sourced from ApartmentList; and (4) livability scores sourced from AreaVibes. Factors (2) through (4) were scored and combined, with the lowest score being the best. Factor (4) was weighted double in final calculations. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 22, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Comments / 3

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Person Who Owns the Most Land in America

When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Real Estate Prices#Crime Statistics#Sperling S Best Places#Vallejo
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
24/7 Wall St.

This City Lost The Most Residents In 2021

Americans have moved from city to city frequently during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are several reasons. Among them is that some people want to leave the large expensive cities on the coasts, which include San Francisco and New York, for smaller cities inland. The ability to relocate has been helped by two trends. One is […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
166K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy