FBI Imposter Busted in Virginia

 5 days ago

An FBI imposter is in jail without bond after a pursuit through North Stafford yesterday evening.

Deputies responded to Stafford Market Place for a disturbance with a weapon. The investigation revealed a crew was preparing to do work in the parking lot and approached a black Honda SUV to ask the driver to move the vehicle.

As the crew member approached the Honda, the driver flashed a badge and pointed a gun at him. This prompted a 911 call and law enforcement response. As deputies approached the Honda in the parking lot, the driver accelerated away, initiating a pursuit.

Sergeant G.A. Haney, Deputy R.L. Hubbard, and Deputy F.A. Martinez, with K-9 partner Mija, pursued the suspect onto Garrisonville Road to U.S. 1 and finally onto northbound I-95. The deputies attempted to use a rolling roadblock but were unsuccessful. Speeds reached a high of 88 mph as the suspect flashed an FBI badge from the window at deputies.

As the pursuit reached the 153 mile-marker in Prince William County, Sgt. Haney was able to utilize the PIT maneuver and end the chase. The suspect surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Nicholas Rudolph, 49, of no fixed address. A BB gun was recovered from his pocket and assorted fake FBI credentials were seized from the vehicle. Rudolph was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, brandishing, obstruction, reckless driving, and eluding. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The FBI was notified of the incident and suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 19

Truth Hurts
4d ago

first, that was a dude in the picture? second,maybe he identified as an FBI agent... I mean anyone can identify as they want in 2022, right ?

Reply(2)
18
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We're an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

