Mountain Home, AR

Tuesday soccer schedule includes road finale for MHHS

By Matt Sharp
KTLO
 4 days ago

Tuesday's high school soccer schedule includes Mountain Home's last road trip of...

www.ktlo.com

WTOK-TV

Lady Bulldogs dominate Wesson 12-1

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise softball beats Wesson 12-1 to win game one of the third round MHSAA softball playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs were in a groove early as they had led 8-1 by the end of the third inning. The bottom of the 4th is where they scored insurance runs as they would cross the double digit mark and extend their lead 10-1.
WTOK-TV

Saturday’s MHSAA baseball and softball round three results

Miss. (WTOK) - Round three, game two for the MHSAA playoffs on Saturday. Here are the local scores!. West Lauderdale- The West Lauderdale Knights were hosting Mooreville in a must win showdown in order to continue in the playoffs. The Knights would go up by 7 points after the end of the first. Part of the big scoring drive came from a three run home run by senior, Cade Kennedy. Mooreville would respond by scoring seven in the top of the second. Tied game heading into the bottom of the second. Mooreville would give up over four walks and the Knights would extend their lead. West Lauderdale would continue to be dominate at the plate and take advantage of walks. The Knights beat Mooreville in game two 17-7. West Lauderdale travels to Mooreville on Monday for game three.
Education
JC Post

Blue Jays and Lady Jays compete in track and field

Junction City High School finished sixth with 40 points in girls and ninth with 33 points in boys team competition in the Salina Central Invitational on Friday. For the Lady Jays, Jayda Harris finished third in the triple jump with a mark of 33'11.50,"Nhubia Coney second in the 100 meter dash in 12.69 fourth in the 200 meter dash in 26.41 and third in the 400 meter dash in 1:00.08, Lorna Rae Pierce won the 1600 meter run in 5:30.49.
