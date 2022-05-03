Tuesday soccer schedule includes road finale for MHHS

Miss. (WTOK) - Round three, game two for the MHSAA playoffs on Saturday. Here are the local scores!. West Lauderdale- The West Lauderdale Knights were hosting Mooreville in a must win showdown in order to continue in the playoffs. The Knights would go up by 7 points after the end of the first. Part of the big scoring drive came from a three run home run by senior, Cade Kennedy. Mooreville would respond by scoring seven in the top of the second. Tied game heading into the bottom of the second. Mooreville would give up over four walks and the Knights would extend their lead. West Lauderdale would continue to be dominate at the plate and take advantage of walks. The Knights beat Mooreville in game two 17-7. West Lauderdale travels to Mooreville on Monday for game three.

