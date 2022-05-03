$125K Stolen From Safe in Office of Notorious Manhattan Eye Doctor, Cops Say

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO