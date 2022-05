MISSOULA — Tucker Sargent knows what it's like to win a national championship as a member of the Montana lacrosse team. He did it as a player 15 years ago, now he's hoping to do it as head coach of the Grizzlies when they open play in the Men's College Lacrosse Association Division II National Championship Monday night. The Grizzlies will tangle with Florida Gulf Coast in the first round at 6:15 Mountain time in suburban Austin, Texas.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO