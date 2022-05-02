ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, NY

U.S. Department of Defense and GlobalFoundries Partner to Secure Supply of Chips Critical to National Security Systems

Public-private partnership provides strategic supply of U.S.-made and secure semiconductors for the nation’s most sensitive defense and aerospace applications, boosts supply of feature-rich chips for critical infrastructure commercial applications. Malta, New York, May 2, 2022 – GlobalFoundries Inc. (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing,...

