It all comes down to this. History will be made as either the Seattle Sounders or Pumas UNAM will capture their first Concacaf Champions League title on Wednesday when the two meet at 10 p.m. ET. Neither team has ever reached the final but that's where the similarities end between them. Pumas winning would continue over a decade of Liga MX dominance while the Sounders would be the first winner of the competition from Major League Soccer.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO