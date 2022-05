MCPHERSON— Advance voting began Tuesday for the recall of three USD 418 board members Ann Elliott, Emily Greer and Jeff Johnson. The petition in the recall effort states that board members violated open meeting laws by creating a quorum outside of official board meetings. It also says the board members failed to maintain healthy safe places for students to learn and had a total lack of transparency, creating a lack of trust among patrons of the district. That includes the failure of the recent bond campaign.

