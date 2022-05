(BPT) - Paid content by Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. If you’ve been house hunting, you know firsthand how few affordable options exist. According to Statista, the average sales price of a new home in the U.S. in 2021 reached $453,700. Even with hard work and careful saving habits, buying a house may still be out of reach for many Americans.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO