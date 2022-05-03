ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Severe storm watch extended

 3 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Severe Storm Watch issued by the Storm Prediction Center earlier Monday evening for Red River and McCurtain counties until 2 a.m. has been extended. Now, it goes until 4 a.m. and...

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Lincoln; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO CLAIBORNE DE SOTO LINCOLN RED RIVER SABINE UNION WEBSTER
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KSLA

Minden shooting victim drives to Shreveport hospital

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A victim of a shooting is in the hospital after being shot in Minden. It happened during the early morning hours of Monday, May 2 somewhere in Minden. The victim then drove to a hospital in Shreveport. Officials say the victim is not from the area.
MINDEN, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Nevada State
KSLA

Vehicle found in De Queen Lake by fisherman; investigation underway

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - An investigation is underway after a fisherman made an unusual discovery at De Queen Lake Sunday, May 1. The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office says late in the day, a fisherman found what he thought was a submerged vehicle in De Queen Lake. On Monday, the fire department assisted with diving into the water to check out the situation. They confirmed the submerged object is indeed a vehicle.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
KSLA

7-mile stretch of I-20 to be closed

(KSLA) — Part of westbound Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish will be closed Saturday night and into Sunday morning, weather permitting. The seven-mile section between Interstate 220 (Exit 26) and Louisiana Highway 157 (Exit 33) will be shut down from 10 p.m. May 7 until 5 a.m. May 8, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Storm damage causing road closures across ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Reports are coming in of downed trees, damaged power lines, and accidents across the ArkLaTex causing road closures after a strong storm front moved through the area Thursday. Traffic alerts are in effect for:. DeSoto Parish. A large fallen tree has temporarily closed Funston Rd....
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Huge Gator Slows Morning Commute on I-49 Near Natchitoches

In most states, this would be something out of a fevered nightmare. But, here in The Bayou State, it's just another obstacle for morning commuters. Friday (5/6/22) morning DeSoto Parish Sheriff's office received a call concerning the giant reptile blocking up I-49 Southbound near Natchitoches. The DeSoto Parish Sheriffs posted the following on social media, along with pictures of the monster reptile:
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Medics take injured student to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Fire Department medics took a student to a hospital after some type of incident at a Caddo Parish school. Details about what happened are limited. The student was on the second floor at Caddo Magnet High in Shreveport when it happened about 12:20 p.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

LADOTD: I-220 all lanes are open

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-220 West at Lakeshore Dr. is reopend due to a crash. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development @Shreveport_Traf all lanes are open on I-220.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man shot last month has died

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man shot last month during a drive-by shooting has died. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Fredrick McDuffy, 50, died Saturday as a result of gunshot wounds received on April 22. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of Chateau Drive in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Gator on I-49 causes traffic jam in De Soto Parish

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in De Soto and Natchitoches Parish moved a large, grumpy gator that caused a bit of traffic jam on I-49 Thursday morning. According to the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office, a deputy says they picked up the 10-foot gator, carried it on his back, and placed it in the grass on the side of the roadway. The gator was slowing down traffic on I-49 south just inside DeSoto Parish near the Natchitoches Parish line.
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man injured in south Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers got the call just after midnight on May 6 to a bar on Mansfield Road. According to the Shreveport Police Department, one man was shot in the leg. His injury was deemed non-life-threatening. Police have...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

‘Go-Pro’ program coming to Shreveport’s NLTCC campus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Go-Pro”, or Professional Resilience Occupations, is a program that Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is pushing in conjunction with Louisiana colleges. Shreveport’s Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College (NLTCC) is one of the six colleges selected to participate. This program was already at Minden’s campus,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
