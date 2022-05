One of the most intriguing prospects on the recruiting trail is 6-10 forward Tafara Gapare. Gapare, originally from New Zealand, plays for South Kent High School in Connecticut. He has tremendous length, athleticism, handles the ball well, and is a three level scorer. With a strong live period this spring, Gapare is jumping onto the radar of high major programs across the country. South Kent head coach Raphael Chillious says he could be part of either the 2022 class or 2023.

SYRACUSE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO