Atlanta, GA

Naomi Judd’s death sparks new conversations about mental health, depression amid pandemic

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — The world of country music is mourning a star after Naomi Judd died this weekend. Just 24 hours later, she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The 76-year-old’s death by suicide is putting a new focus on mental health.

Channel 2s’ Lori Wilson spoke with a psychologist about the pain many people are feeling right now.

“I’m going to make this fast, because my heart’s broken,” daughter Wynonna Judd said as the duo was inducted in to the Hall of Fame. “It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed.”

Judd had been open and honest about her mental health and battle with depression, a foe that isolation and a pandemic rubbed raw.

Psychologist Rosalyn Pitts-Carter said mental health struggles like depression can be triggered by our environment and experiences that tap into something already in our makeup.

“It’s biological,” Pitts-Carter said. “It’s not a sign of weakness. It’s nothing that you’ve done or haven’t done. You’re biologically predisposed to experience these symptoms.”

Pitts-Carter points out the during the pandemic, we’ve had stressor after stressor and many people have not had a break.

Wynona Judd and sister Ashley Judd said getting back on tour, or perhaps even this weekend’s induction ceremony, likely would have lifted their mother’s spirits. But Pitt-Clark said that still would only have been a temporary relief.

“The best form of treatment is medication combined with talk therapy,” Pitts-Carter said.

The Judds were scheduled to play at the Gas South Arena in Duluth in October.

ohmymag.co.uk

Willow Smith confesses that her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, ignored her mental disorders for years

The last couple of months have been very hard for the Smith family. Although one of the most powerful and renowned families in Hollywood, they have been facing extreme criticism and judgement from the public after the infamous Oscar slap incident. Jada Pinkett’s internet series, Red Table Talk, has also been under extreme scrutiny, so it was no surprise when the fans caught the wind of Willow’s past mental health struggles and her mother’s role in them.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS 46

Atlanta pastor’s song sheds light on Mental Health Awareness Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta pastor is using his music to bring those in darkness to the light. Dr. E. Dewey Smith, lead pastor of the House of Hope Atlanta says his debut single “Your Presence Is A Gift” was written to remind people of God’s presence when going through challenging times.
ATLANTA, GA
