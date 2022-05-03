ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia's Central Bank Hikes Interest Rates, Flags More to Come

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on Tuesday raised its cash rate by a surprisingly large 25 basis points to 0.35%, the first hike in over a decade, and flagged more to come as it pulls down the curtain on massive pandemic stimulus. The news was a blow to...

