Protesters gather in D.C. after leaked draft opinion suggests SCOTUS could overturn Roe v. Wade

A crowd gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court after a report from Politico suggested that a majority of justices will support overturning Roe v. Wade.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

That report contains a nearly 100-page draft written in February that was somehow leaked from the court.

Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.

When justices ruled, it was covered under the 14th Amendment, the right to privacy.

The ruling did note that states could place restrictions on abortions during a woman’s third trimester of pregnancy.

In some cases, there could be restrictions on abortions in the second trimester as well, if an abortion concerns the mother’s health.

It’s unclear if any justices will change their minds before their final ruling.

The final decision is not expected for at least two months.

Justices could change their minds and vote differently, regardless of what the leaked draft report says.

“This is not the time to overturn it. So it’s very distressing for me,” said Jim Dougherty, a protester.

“Finally, Roe v. Wade will be overturned and recognized as the egregious, disastrous decision that it is,” a supporter said.

More than the shock of the historic 50-year-old case potentially being overturned is the leak of the draft itself.

According to Politico, “no draft decision in the modern history of the court has been disclosed publicly while a case was still pending.”

Some experts are calling the leak “the gravest, most unforgivable sin.”

If the repeal is passed — while any state could allow abortions with no or few restrictions — states led by conservative Republicans in the South and Midwest are likely to impose much stricter restrictions on abortion than the restrictions currently in place.

©2022 Cox Media Group