ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Protesters gather in D.C. after leaked draft opinion suggests SCOTUS could overturn Roe v. Wade

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1wS6_0fRKmVQk00

A crowd gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court after a report from Politico suggested that a majority of justices will support overturning Roe v. Wade.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

That report contains a nearly 100-page draft written in February that was somehow leaked from the court.

Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.

When justices ruled, it was covered under the 14th Amendment, the right to privacy.

The ruling did note that states could place restrictions on abortions during a woman’s third trimester of pregnancy.

In some cases, there could be restrictions on abortions in the second trimester as well, if an abortion concerns the mother’s health.

It’s unclear if any justices will change their minds before their final ruling.

The final decision is not expected for at least two months.

Justices could change their minds and vote differently, regardless of what the leaked draft report says.

“This is not the time to overturn it. So it’s very distressing for me,” said Jim Dougherty, a protester.

“Finally, Roe v. Wade will be overturned and recognized as the egregious, disastrous decision that it is,” a supporter said.

More than the shock of the historic 50-year-old case potentially being overturned is the leak of the draft itself.

According to Politico, “no draft decision in the modern history of the court has been disclosed publicly while a case was still pending.”

Some experts are calling the leak “the gravest, most unforgivable sin.”

If the repeal is passed — while any state could allow abortions with no or few restrictions — states led by conservative Republicans in the South and Midwest are likely to impose much stricter restrictions on abortion than the restrictions currently in place.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Supreme Court leak shakes trust in one more American pillar

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Is there a new American motto: In nothing we trust?. By lots of measures, most in the U.S. lack much confidence in large institutions and have for years. Congress? Two big thumbs down. The presidency? Ehh. Americans are also distrustful of big business, unions, public schools and organized religion. Indeed, they hold abysmal views of the functioning of democracy itself.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Scotus#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Appeals court upholds limit on California's foie gras ban

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Californians can buy foie gras produced out of state despite California's ban on the delicacy, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2020 lower court ruling that said Californians can order foie gras from out-of-state producers and have it sent by a third-party delivery service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
90K+
Followers
101K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy