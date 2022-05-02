ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Saloon Dion

By Sarah Rose
skiddle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Is Tmrw presents Saloon Dion at the Hare & Hounds on Monday, May 2nd. With...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Music Venue
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Motorious

Guys Attempts To Wash A Moving Camaro

Washing your car is a necessary, albeit normally boring, task. Well, some crazy Russians decided to make it more interesting by washing their Chevy Camaro while it’s driving around on a race track. Of course that’s not practical, but they did this for content, so don’t ask too many questions. Instead, enjoy the entertainment factor and try not to think too much.
CARS
Footwear News

Rihanna Marries ASAP Rocky In Plunging Red Silk Dress And Invisible Heels In New ‘D.M.B’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. ASAP Rocky has finally released his single “D.M.B.” after teasing it for the better part of a year, but his more famous partner and mother of his child — Rihanna takes the spotlight in the visual. This is a full circle moment as the Barbadian billionaire was the leading lady in Rocky’s, “Fashion Killa” music video in 2013. The new music video is described as an ode to a “ghetto love tale,” with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances. The dynamic duo appear as urban hustlers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Stroudsburg Herald

Opinion | Karma Karma Camaro

It was a beautiful Stallion White 69 Camaro with headers and a big block engine. There were two cotter pins on the hood to keep all of that horsepower from busting out of the front of the car.

Comments / 0

Community Policy