Tim McGraw has a milestone birthday coming up on May 1 — he's turning 55 — but by the sound of it, he's hoping for a quiet celebration. "I'm not a big birthday celebrator," the singer explains in an interview with his record label. "In fact, our whole family, we're not big birthday celebrators. I mean, we have parties and stuff like that every now and then for big ones, but we're not big birthday celebrators, and I don't have anything planned."

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO