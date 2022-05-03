ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Gala 2022: Hillary Clinton's Dress Honors American Women

By Lee Moran
 5 days ago

Hillary Clinton paid tribute to dozens of American women she admires in her first Met Gala appearance in more than 20 years.

Clinton, a former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, embraced the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme with a Joseph Altuzarra-designed dress embroidered with 60 names on the hem and neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQMm6_0fRKCpoc00 “I would’ve filled the entire dress,” Clinton said on the red carpet of the event. (Photo: Cindy Ord/MG22 via Getty Images)

The women honored included Harriet Tubman, Abigail Adams, Eleanor Roosevelt and Madeleine Albright. Clinton spoke at a memorial for Albright last week.

“I would’ve filled the entire dress,” Clinton said on the Met red carpet.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

The Atlantic

No Country for Young Children

America is a much harder place to be a child than it has any excuse to be, and a much harder place to have and raise a child than it has any possible reason to be: It’s hard to find a politician who’ll disagree with either proposition, and harder yet to find one with any intention of doing anything about it. When it comes to the crucial business of caring for children and families, our country is an international embarrassment.
