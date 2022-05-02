ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

Spring and Summer Clean-Up Resources for Adams County Residents

 4 days ago

Free Tree Debris Drop-Off Monday, May 9, through Sunday, May 15, 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Rd., Brighton. Debris will be chipped on site and offered to residents...

OutThere Colorado

Popular reservoir temporarily closed to recreation in Colorado

Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be fully closed to recreation for two to three weeks in May to allow for extensive construction in the area. The closure will begin on May 9 and is expected to last until May 20. This should allow for the destination to reopen in time for the start of boating season on May 27, according to a release from Denver Water.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado’s First Tornado Warnings Of 2022 Issued Sunday As Fires Burned In The Same County

DENVER (CBS4) – Southeast Colorado saw a wide range of extremes on Sunday as a wildfire burned near the town of Holly in Prowers County. Strong winds from nearby thunderstorms fanned the flames and created widespread areas of blowing dust. Wildfire north of Holly. Taken by Jackie Leiker 1 mile west of Holly on Highway 50. ⁦@NWSPueblo⁩ #cowx pic.twitter.com/CDakZniIlJ — Christi Stulp (@ChristiStulp) May 2, 2022 Meanwhile, just a matter of miles to the west of that fire, Colorado’s first tornado warnings of the year were issued for northeast Bent County and northwest Prowers County. That storm moved to the east and promoted an additional warning for areas around Lamar, Bristol and Granada. The lightning from the storms sparked additional fires. No tornadoes were reported to the National Weather Service but large hail did fall in the warned areas, including 1.75 inch hail in Bristol. A storm spotter 5 miles north of Lamar reported 1.25 inch hail. I am sitting between an active wildfire and a tornado warning. This is safe right? Lamar, CO #tornado #cowx #wildfire — Tim Slane (@EvilBill_wx) May 2, 2022
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Crews Work To Repair Water Main Break In Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews worked to repair a water main break along Garrison in Lakewood. A 12-inch pipe broke at 10th and Garrison on Wednesday morning. (credit: CBS) The road was closed from 10th Avenue south to 7th Avenue during repairs. The break caused a lot of damage to the road. Garrison was set to reopen by 5 p.m. however, paving operations will take place over the next few days. (credit: CBS) The pipe that burst is owned by Consolidated Mutual Water. (credit: CBS)
LAKEWOOD, CO

