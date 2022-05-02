24811 Corbin Gate Drive

The Village at Gleannloch Farms will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its expansion project May 10 at 2 p.m. Located at 9505 Northpointe Blvd., Spring, The Village at Gleannloch Farms is a senior living community that offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term care and rehabilitation. According to Executive Director Lindsay Weaver, the 26-acre community comprises both apartments and small patio homes called cottages. As part of the expansion, Weaver said The Village at Gleannloch Farms will be adding 12 new cottages to the property for a total of 22 with plans for the first cottages to open by June. 281-569-2999. www.villageatgleannloch.com.
