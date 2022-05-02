ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

24811 Corbin Gate Drive

Woodlands Online& LLC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3368 Sq. Ft. Look no further! Exceptional, spacious two-story traditional home located in Auburn Lakes. Featuring the perfect floor plan for family & friends. Greets you with a grand foyer, soaring ceilings & abundance of natural light throughout. Flanked...

www.woodlandsonline.com

US105

Sweets Not So Sweet: Texas Chain H-E-B Issues Recall

A familiar brand in Texas has told customers to bring back 2 items if purchased recently. On April 29, 2022, H-E-B recalled both their Two Bite Brownies and Simply Delicious Cookies due to metal fragments found in the food items. According to a release from H-E-B itself, the chain has...
TEMPLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

City Place begins site preparation for 400-acre residential project

Site preparation has officially begun to make way for a new 400-acre residential project in City Place, officials with developer CDC Houston announced in a news release May 3. As previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper, CDC Houston announced a new partnership with Arizona-based DMB Development in June 2021 with plans of adding roughly 600 new single- and multifamily housing units to the 2,000-acre master-planned community by 2023. City Place is currently home to two single-family housing communities—Audubon Grove and Harper Woods—and three multifamily housing communities—The Belvedere, The Mark and The Canopy.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Life-Sized ‘Barbie Dream House’ is Coming to Texas This Summer

I can't remember how old I was at the time--maybe 6 or 7-years-old. But I do know that all I wanted for Christmas was that oh-so-captivating Barbie Dream House. Although it took a couple of years, I'll never forget how excited I was to see that Santa had brought the joy-inducing pink plastic house that was my go-to activity for a while. Granted, I've moved on these last few years or so ;), I still have fond memories of how much I loved it.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Here are 8 Houston-area cruises, boat tours perfect for spring, summer

For those with nautical inclinations but no ship to call their own, here are eight Houston-area boats – from a pontoon to a yacht – offering daytime and evening sightseeing tours, and dinner and dancing cruises. Ivory Bill, Big Thicket National Preserve. The historic Collier’s Ferry Park is...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Community Impact Houston

The Village at Gleannloch Farms to celebrate groundbreaking on expansion May 10

The Village at Gleannloch Farms will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its expansion project May 10 at 2 p.m. Located at 9505 Northpointe Blvd., Spring, The Village at Gleannloch Farms is a senior living community that offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term care and rehabilitation. According to Executive Director Lindsay Weaver, the 26-acre community comprises both apartments and small patio homes called cottages. As part of the expansion, Weaver said The Village at Gleannloch Farms will be adding 12 new cottages to the property for a total of 22 with plans for the first cottages to open by June. 281-569-2999. www.villageatgleannloch.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

La India Bonita returning to League City

Popular burrito restaurant La India Bonita will return to League City within the next several months. The eatery, which has been closed for over a year after a vehicle struck its building at 213 E. Main St., will reopen not far away at a former drive-through bank at 401 E. Main St. League City officials said work will be underway this spring and that the restaurant may open this year. www.facebook.com/laindiabonitalc.
LEAGUE CITY, TX

