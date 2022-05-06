ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyson’s airwrap and new multi-styler is in stock right now

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

When Dyson first launched its airwrap in 2018 it quickly reached cult status. And for good reason too. It blowdries and styles hair all in one go, making it a great choice for quick and speedy salon-quality locks at home.

But, anyone who has tried to get their hands on the hair tool will know that it’s been near-impossible, with stock drying up (pardon the pun) almost entirely. The brand attributed this to global supply chain issues, but we’re hazarding a guess that it is also down to the launch of its all-new, revamped multi-styler that graced us in mid-March.

Owing to the nature of IndyBest, we’ve of course reviewed both the original and the new hair tool. The OG featured in our review of the best hot brushes , with our writer praising that there are “a plethora of attachments to pick from”, with the original barrels creating a “soft, voluminous, light curl”. Above all, our reviewer was impressed that they were able to achieve a “bouncy blow-dry look” in just 15 minutes.

As for the new airwrap multi-styler , our tester noted that it’s “definitely better than the original”, praising the “improved attachments”. Similarly, they applauded Dyson for the fact it feels as though it “really has thought about every hair type, texture, and length and manufactured a product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible”.

Whether you’re keen to try the brand-new model, or you’re looking to finally get your hands on the OG, we’re here to keep you up to date with the latest restock details for both hair tools, so you never have a bad hair day again.

Dyson (original) stock

Dyson airwrap multi styler stock

We tested Dyson’s new airwrap to see if it’s as good as the original model – here’s our review

