The voters approved California’s High-speed Rail project in 2008. Recent polls show a majority of Californians want the work to continue. And yet, thanks primarily to Speaker Anthony Rendon and Assemblymember Laura Friedman, $4.2 billion in voter-approved funds to install tracks and overhead electrification and to buy trains to get the first stage of the system running have been in limbo for almost a year. As a result, contracts sit unsigned and costs are mounting.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO