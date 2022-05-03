ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

2021-22 ALL-COUNTY WRESTLING TEAMS

Forsyth County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior heavyweight ended his career on a dominant note, winning the Class 7A state championship at 285 pounds and compiling a 50-2 record with 30 pins. Guided Raiders to region championships in duals and traditionals, plus a runner-up finish at the Class 7A state duals meet. First team. 106...

