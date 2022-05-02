Let's Talk about teens aging out of the foster care system

It’s baffling, but our reality is that kids still learn the Pythagorean theorem but not how to balance a checkbook or what an annual percentage rate is. “A lot of times kids are money shamed—we teach them not to talk about money, we don’t teach them where it came from or why we use it,” says Lauren Pearson, cofounder of The Wealth Edit, and a mom of three. “The more we normalize this for our kids, the better chance of financial health.” Pearson suggests talking about money with your kids “as early as possible.” And since April is Financial Literacy Month, what better time to start the conversation? Here, five steps to teach kids better spending habits for the long run.
