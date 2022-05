Click here to read the full article. The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday evening in Nashville, in an emotional medallion ceremony that went on as scheduled the day after Naomi Judd’s death. The Hall had announced Saturday that the induction would go on in the wake of the tragedy due to the wishes of the family. “I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” said a tearful Ashley Judd, according to an Associated Press report. The actress and sister Wynonna Judd were described as holding onto one another and reciting Psalm 23 together. “I didn’t...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO