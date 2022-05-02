Ephesians 1:3-6 - The Bridge Service - May 1st, 2022

WOOD RIVER - Charlie's Drive-In, 762 N. Wood River Ave., in Wood River will have a grand reopening on Wednesday, May 4.
A traditional root beer stand, Charlie's Drive-In was built in about 1950. It went through a series of owners and names until the late Charlie Tweedy purchased it in 1976. He operated the stand until 1992, when he sold it to his daughter, Teresa Tweedy, and Michelle Garin. The restaurant first closed in August 2021.
The restaurant will reopen under the ownership of Chastity Niemeyer, a Wood River native who had been going to Charlie's for many years.
Comments / 0