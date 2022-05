The past few weeks have featured some sensational Yankees baseball, and over the past two games in Toronto, they’ve demonstrated that they weren’t just beating up on lesser foes. The Blue Jays are a tough ballclub, and entering this series, they’d gone 34-15 (.694) at the Rogers Centre after returning to Toronto last July. The Yankees just beat them there in back-to-back games, and now they’ll try to make it a clean sweep. Remarkably, it’d be their fourth sweep in a row and 12th straight win after previously downing the Guardians, Orioles, and Royals.

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO