Did Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox do enough in the offseason to set the team up for success in 2022?. So far, the answer to that question appears to be an emphatic "no." The Red Sox are 9-14 on the campaign after dropping two of three to the lowly Baltimore Orioles. They enter Tuesday ranked 23rd in the league in runs scored (81) and 15th in team ERA (3.59).

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO