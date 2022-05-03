ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio GOP Gov Candidate Stands Next To Sign Emblazoned With Swastika Of Syringes

By Lee Moran
HuffPost
 5 days ago

Ohio GOP gubernatorial candidate Joe Blystone posed for a photo in front of a sign featuring a Nazi swastika made out of syringes. The sign also featured the anti-vaccine slogan “NO JAB NO JOB.”

Blystone, who previously said he’s not anti-vax or anti-mask, but “pro-choice,” called for “actions not words” in a tweet shared online Friday.

“What were my opponents doing the last two years?” asked the cattle farmer, who is considered a long shot in the race to unseat incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R). “Were they fighting shoulder to shoulder with the people? NOPE!”

“May 3rd you will decide tyranny or FREEDOM!” Blystone added in a rallying call for Tuesday’s primary election.

Blystone has not commented further on his use of Nazi symbolism, reported the Ohio Capitol Journal .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 135

Judy Andrews
4d ago

what is wrong with my republican party, I had to vote against my party because they have lost there minds. You were a party at one time that had morals and family values. What happen a con man changed it all in 2016. We are going backwards stop the craziness open your eyes.

Reply(7)
28
t.a.h.
4d ago

I’m out on the new nazi party. They can call themselves republicans but they’ve stolen the name and kept the campaign money. Never Trump.

Reply
17
Dr. Dwayne Camacho
4d ago

Vaccine mandates are inherently fascist. Banning menthol cigarettes. Implementing a "ministry of truth". And they wanted to call 45 a dictator lmao.

Reply(12)
35
