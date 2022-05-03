Ohio GOP Gov Candidate Stands Next To Sign Emblazoned With Swastika Of Syringes

Ohio GOP gubernatorial candidate Joe Blystone posed for a photo in front of a sign featuring a Nazi swastika made out of syringes. The sign also featured the anti-vaccine slogan “NO JAB NO JOB.”

Blystone, who previously said he’s not anti-vax or anti-mask, but “pro-choice,” called for “actions not words” in a tweet shared online Friday.

“What were my opponents doing the last two years?” asked the cattle farmer, who is considered a long shot in the race to unseat incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R). “Were they fighting shoulder to shoulder with the people? NOPE!”

“May 3rd you will decide tyranny or FREEDOM!” Blystone added in a rallying call for Tuesday’s primary election.

Blystone has not commented further on his use of Nazi symbolism, reported the Ohio Capitol Journal .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.