After watching both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson go in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, it is a great recruiting tool for head coach Ryan Day. In the next draft, the team is also expected to see Jaxson Smith-Njigba go relatively early on in the draft. He will likely battle it out with Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison and LSU’s Kayshon Boutte for the distinction of WR1.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO