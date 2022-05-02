City of Peoria Launches Small Business Grant Program: RISE Program

Applications for RISE Program are available Immediately

May 2, 2022 (Peoria, IL) The City of Peoria Economic Development Department launched a new program today designed to help Peoria-based businesses. The RISE (Recovery, Income, Startup, Expansion) Program is intended to provide financial assistance to businesses that were distressed by the impact of COVID-19.

Funded through the American Recovery Act funding, businesses can apply for up to $50,000 in four categories: Recovery, Income, Startup, Expansion of business efforts. Businesses seeking to activate a commercial space or expand staff or team members are examples of eligible uses of this funding.

Kimberly Richardson, Assistant City Manager and Economic Development Director stated, “The RISE Program is one way that our Economic Development staff is responding to the financial impacts that COVID-19 had on area businesses. From talking to local business owners and hearing about their needs, we know that we can use the available funding to make the most impact in their businesses.”

Businesses may apply for RISE from Monday, May 2, 2022, through 5:00 pm, Friday, June 10, 2022. Application and eligibility information may be found on the Economic Development website.

Questions may be directed to Kevin Evans, Senior Economic Development Engagement Specialist, by email or 309-494-8640.