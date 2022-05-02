ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

City of Peoria Launches Small Business Grant Program: RISE Program

Peoria, Illinois
Peoria, Illinois
 4 days ago

Applications for RISE Program are available Immediately

May 2, 2022 (Peoria, IL) The City of Peoria Economic Development Department launched a new program today designed to help Peoria-based businesses. The RISE (Recovery, Income, Startup, Expansion) Program is intended to provide financial assistance to businesses that were distressed by the impact of COVID-19.

Funded through the American Recovery Act funding, businesses can apply for up to $50,000 in four categories: Recovery, Income, Startup, Expansion of business efforts. Businesses seeking to activate a commercial space or expand staff or team members are examples of eligible uses of this funding.

Kimberly Richardson, Assistant City Manager and Economic Development Director stated, “The RISE Program is one way that our Economic Development staff is responding to the financial impacts that COVID-19 had on area businesses. From talking to local business owners and hearing about their needs, we know that we can use the available funding to make the most impact in their businesses.”

Businesses may apply for RISE from Monday, May 2, 2022, through 5:00 pm, Friday, June 10, 2022. Application and eligibility information may be found on the Economic Development website.

Questions may be directed to Kevin Evans, Senior Economic Development Engagement Specialist, by email or 309-494-8640.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
Peoria, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Economic Development
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois

78
Followers
158
Post
350
Views
ABOUT

Established in 1691 by the French explorer Henri de Tonti, Peoria was later labeled by the Peoria Historical Society to be the oldest European settlement in Illinois.

Comments / 0

Community Policy