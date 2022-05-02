ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Motel could switch to supportive housing for homeless in Fairfax City

By Fatimah Waseem
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-way Motel — an aging 12-unit motel just off of Fairfax Circle — is slated for redevelopment. The Lamb Center, a daytime drop-in homeless shelter, and Wesley Housing, a Springfield-based affordable housing developer, have filed plans to redevelop the motel at 9640 Fairfax Boulevard into a five-story building with 55 residential...

