Respondents to the ongoing New York Bike Census are making it known that they want a secure place to park their two-wheeled rides at train and bus stops around the state. According to Dan Suraci, the CEO of Urban Cycling Solutions which is helping to administer the statewide survey, more than half of the 12,000-plus survey takers said they would be willing to pay for secure bike parking outside of transit stations. Beyond the fact that cyclists would want to keep their rides out of the elements and away from the prying tools of bike thieves, the results show a latent demand for cycling trips to transit stations, if only there was a safe place to lock up, Suraci said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO