Kim Record named deputy athletics director

Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams announced that veteran collegiate athletics administrator Kim Record is joining the UVA program as the deputy athletics director for external operations effective May 9. The move allows Record to return to her alma mater and the department where she first started her career in college...
WSU president Rick Muma said that “while there were certainly achievements and successes during Darron’s tenure, there were significant, ongoing concerns that became acute in recent weeks, ones that I did not believe could be addressed.”
BALTIMORE, Md. (May 3, 2022) — Morgan State University President David K. Wilson today announced the appointment of Dena Freeman-Patton as the new vice president and director for intercollegiate athletics, overseeing the Athletics Department and Intramural sports and activities. The appointment follows a comprehensive and competitive national search led by higher education placement firm Renaissance Search and Consulting in conjunction with an internal search committee. With her selection, Freeman-Patton became the first woman in Morgan’s 155-year history hired to lead its athletic operations. She will assume her new role effectively on June 1, 2022.
SCOTTSDALE -- Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith told ESPN at the Big Ten meetings Tuesday he'd like to see major college football, the FBS, come under the College Football Playoff. With sweeping changes including Name, Image, Likeness and the transfer portal, Smith is suggesting football operate under the umbrella of the CFP with their own rules and structure. The NCAA would continue to host championships for basketball and Olympic sports."We [can] create our own rules, create our own governance structure, have our own enforcement, we have our own requirements, whatever that might be," Smith said. " ... That might be in the medical space, for example, if a student-athlete is injured and hurt in his or her senior year. You take care of them when they're done until they're healed. And we have the funding in place to do that. You don't touch anything else with the NCAA. You keep the academic requirements in place. The reality is, those schools who offer 85 scholarships in football have made a different commitment and that needs to be addressed."The Football Fever analyst Ben Buchanan holds a doctorate in Sport Mangement from the Ohio State University and weighed on the Smith suggestions.
While the move to allow players to earn income off of their name, image, and likeness wasn’t a popular one in all circles, the sentiment when it first passed state legislatures was that it was long overdue and a good thing for the athlete in college athletics. They’d be...
There is a new sheriff in town. A new leader of the Colorado State University football team. That leader has not only completely turned the atmosphere around the CSU football team, but he's also helping to change the attitude and the perception of the program both on and off the field.
Athletic director Darron Boatright is out at Wichita State. In a Wednesday release, the school announced Boatright's firing amid growing concerns about the school's inability to compete in the age of NIL. Per university president Rick Muma:. Earlier today, I informed Director of Athletics Darron Boatright, who has served the...
Shaheen Holloway’s Patrick School connection is already bearing fruit. Al-Amir Dawes, a Newark native who came up the ranks at Holloway’s high school alma mater, announced Wednesday that he is transferring from Clemson to Seton Hall. Seton Hall recruited Dawes hard the first time around, when he was...
Auburn has hired veteran WNBA coach Fred Williams as associate head coach for women’s basketball under Johnnie Harris, the school announced on Wednesday. Williams is an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Sparks and will coach with the team this season before moving to Auburn full-time later this summer.
Auburn’s basketball team will venture to Israel this summer as part of an 11-day foreign tour that will include three exhibition games, the program announced Monday afternoon. Bruce Pearl and his team will make the trip from July 31 through Aug. 10 and will play a pair of games...
This week, Scottsdale is home to conversations that may help chart the course for the near future of college athletics.
Commissioners, athletic directors and coaches from four conferences — the Big Ten, Pac-12, Big 12 and Mountain West — are holding discussions regarding changes including name, image and likeness and the rise of the transfer portal as the college sports landscape continues to shift.
