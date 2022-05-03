Twitter Critics Pull No Punches On Jared Kushner’s White House Memoir News

People on Twitter vowed to take a “hard pass” on buying Jared Kushner’s upcoming book about his time as a White House senior adviser to his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump.

“Breaking History: A White House Memoir” will hit shelves on Aug. 9. The news, revealed Monday, was scorned on the social media platform.

Kushner, who is married to former first daughter Ivanka Trump, will share untold stories from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and his two impeachments, according to publicity from publisher Broadside Books.

But critics questioned the reliability of Kushner’s version of events. Others suggested alternative titles for the book, or ideas for where it should be displayed in stores:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.