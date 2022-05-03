ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Twitter Critics Pull No Punches On Jared Kushner’s White House Memoir News

By Lee Moran
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhR4V_0fRGLoM600

People on Twitter vowed to take a “hard pass” on buying Jared Kushner’s upcoming book about his time as a White House senior adviser to his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump.

“Breaking History: A White House Memoir” will hit shelves on Aug. 9. The news, revealed Monday, was scorned on the social media platform.

Kushner, who is married to former first daughter Ivanka Trump, will share untold stories from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and his two impeachments, according to publicity from publisher Broadside Books.

But critics questioned the reliability of Kushner’s version of events. Others suggested alternative titles for the book, or ideas for where it should be displayed in stores:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump#Maga#The Halfway Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Robin Roberts says she almost turned down Barack Obama interview because of fear of being ‘outed’

Robin Roberts has spoken candidly about why she nearly turned down an opportunity to interview Barack Obama about marriage equality.The Good Morning America host, 61, discussed her 2012 interview with former president Obama during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that she had concerns about the interview and her sexuality, as she didn’t want to be “outed” as gay because of the conversation.“In 2012, I got a call to go to the White House, and that there was a possibility that then-president Barack Obama would change his stance on marriage equality,” Roberts recalled to DeGeneres. “I...
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

47K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy