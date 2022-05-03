ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert Police Department Receives Accreditation Through the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program

Gilbert, AZ – On April 27, 2022, the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) voted to award the Gilbert Police Department accreditation through the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ALEAP).

Gilbert PD’s accreditation process began in September 2020 with a two-year self-assessment period which included a thorough analysis to determine how the department’s existing operations could be adapted to meet ALEAP’s 175 best practice standards. Gilbert PD completed their self-assessment ahead of schedule.

In February 2022, the Gilbert Police Department underwent an on-site assessment by ALEAP assessors who examined all aspects of the Gilbert Police Department practices, procedures, management, operations, and support services. Gilbert employees and the public were also invited to provide feedback and comments to the team of assessors. The final step in the accreditation process was a hearing before the ALEAP commission on April 26, 2022.

“ALEAP Accreditation is a critical process to ensure our department is in compliance with established national standards and best practices," said Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg. "Accreditation provides another layer of oversight, in which the community can be reassured that our department remains dedicated to providing professional services in a transparent environment. Our Accreditation Manager, Jerry Kaphing, was instrumental in guiding our department through the accreditation process."

Initial accreditation is valid for a four-year period during which time the Gilbert Police Department will continue to submit annual reviews and reports attesting to continued compliance with the ALEAP standards.

Read ALEAP's complete assessment report on the Gilbert Police Department here.

Learn more about ALEAP’s accreditation program at azleap.org.

