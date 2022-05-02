ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

DeAndre Hopkins addresses suspension, claims he didn't knowing take banned substance

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3iqE_0fRG9EfB00

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a blow to the start of the 2022 regular season when it was announced Monday that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins received a six-game suspension. The suspension came under the league’s policy for performance-enhancing substances.

Under the current collective bargaining agreement, a positive for an anabolic substance receives a six-game suspension.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he is not appealing, but Hopkins’ brand agent, released a statement to explain how he came to be suspended.

Today the NFL announced their decision to suspend DeAndre Hopkins as a result of a November drug test that came back with trace elements of a banned substance. DeAndre and everyone who works with him is completely shocked by this finding because he is extremely diligent about what he puts in his body. His October and December tests were negative and we are investigating how the November test came back positive. DeAndre is committed to demonstrating that he did not knowingly take a banned substance. He has never once tested positive throughout his 10-year career.

We’re currently testing every product he used to figure out how this could have happened and will release any new information as soon as we have it.

Why could Hopkins do all this and not appeal the suspension?

This move appears to be about perception and image, which is what his brand manager deals with.

Accepting the suspension means he will miss games early in the season rather than later if it ended up getting upheld. It also means he accepts that, even if he did not knowingly take the substance, he is ultimately responsible for it.

But what this does is get the notion out publicly that he did not knowingly use a banned substance, which matters for legacy and perception.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Browns’ firm Baker Mayfield stance won’t please QB

The Cleveland Browns want to trade Baker Mayfield, but they are not willing to compromise to part ways with him. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN in her recent appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, the Browns have no desire to pay any of Mayfield’s contract for the 2022 season. Although they have already picked it up and now owe him $18 million, Cleveland is firm on trading him without eating part of his salary.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Want "Nothing To Do" With Baker Mayfield's Contract

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have no plans to pay Baker Mayfield the amount he's due heading into the 2022 season. After picking up Mayfield's fifth-year option, the Browns owe the former No. 1 overall pick $18 million for the upcoming campaign. However, according to a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini, they don't want to pay it.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Former Browns QB Fielding Calls For NFL Return

During the Cleveland Browns’ disastrous 2016 season, a season that saw them lose 14 straight games and finish 1-15, Robert Griffin III saw some time as their starting quarterback. He started five games under center and brought the team its only win of the season, a 20-17 victory over...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs waive six players ahead of rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs have begun trimming their 90-man offseason roster ahead of rookie minicamp. There will be an influx of new undrafted free agents signing for rookie minicamp, so these moves are preemptive in order to make room on the 90-man offseason roster for those players. We’re keeping track of those undrafted free agent signings and rookie minicamp invites here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Didn't Draft a RB - But Now They've Cut One

The Dallas Cowboys were promising to keep an open mind when it comes to options available in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft. That includes owner Jerry Jones being "crazy,'' it includes COO Stephen Jones insisting that Dallas has "no musts'' and it includes the possibility of drafting a running back. ...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
NESN

Patriots Release Linebacker With Failed Physical After 2022 NFL Draft

Despite not selecting any linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots jettisoned one player from that position group Thursday. The Patriots released inside linebacker Terez Hall, the team announced. Hall, who was cut with a failed physical designation, did not play a snap in 2021, missing the...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Former Pro Bowl Quarterback Eyeing NFL Return After Missing 2021 Season

An NFL quarterback who missed the entire 2021 season is ready to get back on the field. Robert Griffin III recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and said he had received some calls from NFL teams after recording a 4.48 40-yard Dash at Rich Eisen's charity event. "Yes, I...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With NFL Franchise

Deion Sanders is doing everything he can to put more of a spotlight on HBCUs getting players into the National Football League. One of Deion Sanders' players was taken by the Detroit Lions in this year's NFL Draft. However, Sanders is not happy with the highlight tape for James Houston...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Collective Bargaining#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
Yardbarker

Packers Listed as Destination for Four-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Wide Receiver

The overall feeling among Packers fans on social media is that they loved the draft. Addressing the defense as well as the offensive line, not to mention grabbing their wide receiver of the future. Not only did they trade up for Christian Watson, but they drafted a total of three wide receivers. However if the season started today, Green Bay would still may be hard-pressed to identify their number one wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Landing Spot for Two-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Tight End

Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Visiting With Former 1st Round Running Back

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly in play for a former first round NFL Draft pick running back. According to reports, the Dolphins are among the teams interested in former first round NFL Draft pick Sony Michel. Michel, who previously played for the Patriots, is currently a free agent. ESPN NFL...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

106K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy