Researching the word “funnest” and its close relation “funner” turned out to be a lot less fun than I had hoped — or at least more complicated. First, the easy part. Everyone agrees that “fun” was originally just a noun. For example, you could say, “We had fun,” which is the grammatical equivalent of “We had cake.” Fun is more of a concept whereas cake is more of a thing, but they're both nouns. “Cake” may jump out at you more as one of those people-places-and-things concrete nouns we’ve talked about before, but “fun” is also a noun. It’s an abstract noun.

APPLE ・ 15 DAYS AGO