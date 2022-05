BALTIMORE, Md. (May 3, 2022) — Morgan State University President David K. Wilson today announced the appointment of Dena Freeman-Patton as the new vice president and director for intercollegiate athletics, overseeing the Athletics Department and Intramural sports and activities. The appointment follows a comprehensive and competitive national search led by higher education placement firm Renaissance Search and Consulting in conjunction with an internal search committee. With her selection, Freeman-Patton became the first woman in Morgan’s 155-year history hired to lead its athletic operations. She will assume her new role effectively on June 1, 2022.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO