Some school history was made out in Long Beach today as Millikan boys’ volleyball came up with a sweep against Northwood High School to make it to the CIF-SS Division 4 semifinals. The Rams won the match by a score of 25-22, 26-24, 25-18 to become the first team in program history to advance beyond the quarterfinal round.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO