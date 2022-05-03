ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Garbage Can-Chucking Attackers Stab Man 3 Times Near Times Square: Cops

NBC New York
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are looking for a group of people they say beat and stabbed a 36-year-old man just a block from the heart of Times...

www.nbcnewyork.com

NBC New York

NYPD Officer Slashed in Hand, Suspect Shot in Coney Island: Police

A police officer in Brooklyn was slashed and a suspect shot in the leg in Brooklyn Thursday after the armed man refused to drop his weapons, police said. The violent incident happened in Coney Island on West 8th Street, between Neptune and Surf avenues, just before 1 p.m. A DMV, police stationhouse and fire station are all located on the block where the attack occurred.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

Teen Mother Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Home, Boyfriend Taken Into Custody: Sources

An 18-year-old was found dead inside a Brooklyn home on Friday, and police have taken her boyfriend into custody, according to sources. Police responding to a 911 call to the home on West 6th Street in Bensonhurst just after 10 a.m. found the woman, identified as Damaris Maravilla, unconscious and unresponsive while laying face up in a bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene, with her cause of death not yet determined.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Tekashi 6ix9ine claims he was kept in the dark after his daughter, six, and baby mama Sara Molina were rushed to hospital after car crash on Easter Sunday

Tekashi 6ix9ine's daughter and ex-girlfriend are recovering after being injured during a nasty car crash on Easter Sunday. According to TMZ, the rapper's estranged baby mama, Sara Molina, their six-year-old daughter Saraiyah, and Molina's sister were being driven in an Uber minivan on a New York City expressway when another driver rear-ended them.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

