ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca’s gas prices climb seven cents since last week

963thebuzzer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are rising again. Triple A says...

963thebuzzer.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Traffic
City
Ithaca, NY
Benzinga

10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

Gas prices edge higher as price of oil fluctuates

April 25 (UPI) -- Soaring gas prices were up another 4 cents Monday, following a small dip at the pump last week. The national average for a gallon of regular gas rose to $4.12, a drop of 12 cents from a month ago, but $1.24 more than this time last year, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
CBS News

Surging gas prices lead to increases in everyday costs

Rising gas prices are causing a ripple effect across the U.S. economy, raising shipping and transportation costs as well. Harrison Fell, economist and senior research scholar at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy, joined CBS News' Enrique Acevedo to discuss.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy