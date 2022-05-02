Ithaca’s gas prices climb seven cents since last week

Walmart+ members see a lot of perks from the big box retailer, and now they can see help with rising gas prices. Starting yesterday, April 27, the store announced they would double their discount from $.05 per gallon of gas to $0.10. The change happened when the announcement was made.
It’s not just gas prices at the pump that are rising. The cost of natural gas has spiked this year, too, creating another concern for consumers as inflation lingers at a 40-year high. The benchmark price for U.S. natural gas jumped to the highest level since 2008, closing at...
While gas prices soar for consumers, one group of people isn’t faring so badly. Chief executives from the largest oil and gas companies received nearly $45m more in combined total compensation in 2021 as compared to 2020 amid the steep rise in gasoline prices across the US over the last year, a new report states.
The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
April 25 (UPI) -- Soaring gas prices were up another 4 cents Monday, following a small dip at the pump last week. The national average for a gallon of regular gas rose to $4.12, a drop of 12 cents from a month ago, but $1.24 more than this time last year, according to AAA.
May 2 (UPI) -- The price for gasoline has started to rise again in the United States as the national average climbed Monday to just under $4.20 per gallon. The average represents a 3-cent increase from last week and about $1.30 over a year ago, according to AAA. A week ago, the average was $4.12.
Rising gas prices are causing a ripple effect across the U.S. economy, raising shipping and transportation costs as well. Harrison Fell, economist and senior research scholar at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy, joined CBS News' Enrique Acevedo to discuss.
