2022 Yarmouth Town Election

Reproductive rights advocates from Massachusetts gathered Tuesday morning to discuss the future of abortion protections. "Today we are faced with a reality that women are going to be forced into pregnancy. That women who have been victims of rape, incest -- whose pregnancy may determine whether they live or die -- will not have that right to make a decision, and that ripple effect is going to affect all of our civil rights and the gains that we have made," Rep Katherine Clark said.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO