The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it is actively recruiting to hire the remainder of its summertime workforce. Every year, DEM recruits lifeguards, park rangers, facilities attendants, and other key staff to fill seasonal employment positions at state beaches, parks, and campgrounds during the summer recreation season. Rhode Island residents, ages 16 and older, are encouraged to apply. Click here to view vacancies and fill out your application.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO