Retinal layers and associated clinical factors in schizophrenia spectrum disorders: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Alcohol misuse and alcohol use disorder (AlUD) have neurobiological consequences. This meta-analysis of proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) studies aimed to assess the differences in brain metabolite levels in alcohol misuse and AUD relative to controls (PROSPERO registration: CRD42020209890). Hedge's g with random-effects modeling was used. Sub-group and meta-regression techniques explored potential sources of demographic and MRS parameter heterogeneity. A comprehensive literature review identified 43 studies, resulting in 69 models across gray and white matter (GM, WM). Lower N-acetylaspartate levels were found in frontal, anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), hippocampal, and cerebellar GM, and frontal and parietal WM, suggesting decreased neuronal and axonal viability. Lower choline-containing metabolite levels (all metabolites contributing to choline peak) were found in frontal, temporal, thalamic, and cerebellar GM, and frontal and parietal WM, suggesting membrane alterations related to alcohol misuse. Lower creatine-containing metabolite levels (Cr; all metabolites contributing to Cr peak) were found in temporal and occipital cortical GM, while higher levels were noted in midbrain/brainstem GM; this finding may have implications for using Cr as an internal reference. The lack of significant group differences in glutamate-related levels is possibly related to biological and methodological complexities. The few studies reporting on GABA found lower levels restricted to the ACC. Confounding variables were age, abstinence duration, treatment status, and MRS parameters (echo time, quantification type, data quality). This first meta-analysis of proton MRS studies consolidates the numerous individual studies to identify neurometabolite alterations within alcohol misuse and AUD. Future studies can leverage this new formalized information to investigate treatments that might effectively target the observed disturbances.
