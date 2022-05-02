ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retinal layers and associated clinical factors in schizophrenia spectrum disorders: a systematic review and meta-analysis

By Hiroshi Komatsu
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe retina shares structural and functional similarities with the brain. Furthermore, structural changes in the retina have been observed in patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSDs). This systematic review and meta-analysis investigated retinal abnormalities and their association with clinical factors for SSD. Methods. Studies related to retinal layers in...

Nature.com

Correction: Pharmacologic conversion of cancer-associated fibroblasts from a protumor phenotype to an antitumor phenotype improves the sensitivity of pancreatic cancer to chemotherapeutics

Correction to: Oncogene https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-022-02288-9, published online 13 April 2022. Affiliation 11 was assigned by mistake to Masahide Takahashi instead of Mitsuhiro Fujishiro. The correct affiliation are Mitsuhiro Fujishiro2,11 Masahide Takahashi10. 2Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, Nagoya, Japan. 10International Center for Cell and Gene Therapy,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinical impact of cigarette smoking on the outcomes of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation: a multicenter retrospective study

Yokohama Cooperative Study Group for Hematology (YACHT) Smoking is associated with a high risk for different diseases including respiratory tract infections in immunocompetent patients. However, data about the effects of cigarette smoking on the outcomes of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) are limited. Therefore, we retrospectively investigated 608 patients aged â‰¥20 years with hematological disorders who received their first allo-HSCT at our group of hospitals between 2000 and 2015, and evaluated the impact of cigarette smoking before allo-HSCT on clinical outcomes by dividing patients into two groups according to the Brinkman index (BI) (nonsmokers or light smokers [BI: 0"“500] and heavy smokers [BI:"‰â‰¥"‰500]). Multivariate analyses showed that heavy smoking was associated with a high 5-year cumulative incidence of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) (hazard ratio [HR]: 1.73, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.15"“2.61, p"‰<"‰0.01). The 5-year overall survival (HR: 1.16, 95% CI: 0.86"“1.58, p"‰="‰0.33) and disease-free survival (HR: 1.12, 95% CI: 0.83"“1.52, p"‰="‰0.45) were similar between the two groups. Hence, cigarette smoking is correlated with cGVHD, although prospective studies must be conducted to further verify this result.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Assessing positive and negative valence systems to refine animal models of bipolar disorders: the example of GBR 12909-induced manic phenotype

Bipolar disorders are defined by recurrences of depressive and manic episodes. The pathophysiology is still unknown, and translating clinical symptoms into behaviors explorable in animal models is challenging. Animal models of bipolar disorder do not exist because cyclicity of the disease is impossible to mimic, and it is therefore necessary to study mania and depression models separately. Beyond mood, emotional biases differentiate bipolar states in humans. Mania is associated with positive biases, e.g. emotional stimuli become more rewarding and less aversive, and the opposite for depression. We propose to assess behavioral hedonic responses to innately appetitive and aversive olfactory and gustatory cues in mice as proxies for the assigned emotional valence. A mania model is therefore supposed to exhibit positive hedonic bias. Using the GBR 12909 mania model, we observed the classical hyperactivity phenotype, along with low depressive-like but high anxiety-like behaviors. Unexpectedly, GBR 12909-treated mice exhibited strong negative hedonic biases. Consequently, the GBR 12909 model of mania might not be appropriate for studying emotional disturbances associated with mania states. We propose olfactory and gustatory preference tests as crucial assessment for positive and negative valence biases, necessary for precisely characterizing animal models of bipolar disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Brain metabolite alterations related to alcohol use: a meta-analysis of proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy studies

Alcohol misuse and alcohol use disorder (AlUD) have neurobiological consequences. This meta-analysis of proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) studies aimed to assess the differences in brain metabolite levels in alcohol misuse and AUD relative to controls (PROSPERO registration: CRD42020209890). Hedge's g with random-effects modeling was used. Sub-group and meta-regression techniques explored potential sources of demographic and MRS parameter heterogeneity. A comprehensive literature review identified 43 studies, resulting in 69 models across gray and white matter (GM, WM). Lower N-acetylaspartate levels were found in frontal, anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), hippocampal, and cerebellar GM, and frontal and parietal WM, suggesting decreased neuronal and axonal viability. Lower choline-containing metabolite levels (all metabolites contributing to choline peak) were found in frontal, temporal, thalamic, and cerebellar GM, and frontal and parietal WM, suggesting membrane alterations related to alcohol misuse. Lower creatine-containing metabolite levels (Cr; all metabolites contributing to Cr peak) were found in temporal and occipital cortical GM, while higher levels were noted in midbrain/brainstem GM; this finding may have implications for using Cr as an internal reference. The lack of significant group differences in glutamate-related levels is possibly related to biological and methodological complexities. The few studies reporting on GABA found lower levels restricted to the ACC. Confounding variables were age, abstinence duration, treatment status, and MRS parameters (echo time, quantification type, data quality). This first meta-analysis of proton MRS studies consolidates the numerous individual studies to identify neurometabolite alterations within alcohol misuse and AUD. Future studies can leverage this new formalized information to investigate treatments that might effectively target the observed disturbances.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

A strong saline solution can boost the delivery of morphine and other drugs to the spinal cord

The glymphatic system enables the flow of cerebrospinal fluid to the brain tissue, particularly during sleep, enabling the fluid to cleanse the tissue and carry accumulated metabolites with it towards the bloodstream during waking hours. Previously, it has been observed that the function of the glymphatic system can be modulated with drugs. This makes it an interesting target for drug development, especially regarding Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative brain diseases associated with the accumulation of metabolic products in the brain.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Damaged Liver Tissue Restored Faster Than Ever With Cellular Regeneration Therapy

Salk scientists improve liver regeneration in mice, which could lead to new treatments for liver disease. Mammals can’t typically regenerate organs as efficiently as other vertebrates, such as fish and lizards. Now, Salk scientists have found a way to partially reset liver cells to more youthful states—allowing them to heal damaged tissue at a faster rate than previously observed. The findings, published in the journal Cell Reports on April 26, 2022, reveal that the use of reprogramming molecules can improve cell growth, resulting in greater liver tissue regeneration in mice.
CANCER
Nature.com

Arthritis drug used to treat patients with mild and moderate COVID-19

The anti-inflammatory drug improved patients’ oxygen saturation levels. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers have shown that indomethacin, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), can be used to treat COVID-19 patients who have mild and moderate symptoms1. Indomethacin is usually used to relieve arthritis symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Does Autism Begin in the Womb? Research Breakthrough May Lead to New Treatment Strategies

An international research group led by Professor Toru Takumi (Senior Visiting Scientist, RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research) and Researcher Chia-wen Lin at Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine has shown that idiopathic autism[1] is caused by epigenetic[2] abnormalities in hematopoietic cells during fetal development, which results in immune dysregulation in the brain and gut. The results of the study revealed that in autism, there are immune abnormalities that can be seen in the brain and gut.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A network approach to relationships between cannabis use characteristics and psychopathology in the general population

Cannabis use characteristics, such as earlier initiation and frequent use, have been associated with an increased risk for developing psychotic experiences and psychotic disorders. However, little is known how these characteristics relate to specific aspects of sub-clinical psychopathology in the general population. Here, we explore the relationships between cannabis use characteristics and psychopathology in a large general population sample (N"‰="‰2,544, mean age 29.2Â years, 47% women) by employing a network approach. This allows for the identification of unique associations between two cannabis use characteristics (lifetime cumulative frequency of cannabis use, age of cannabis use initiation), and specific psychotic experiences and affective symptoms, while controlling for early risk factors (childhood trauma, urban upbringing). We found particularly pronounced unique positive associations between frequency of cannabis use and specific delusional experiences (persecutory delusions and thought broadcasting). Age of cannabis use initiation was negatively related to visual hallucinatory experiences and irritability, implying that these experiences become more likely the earlier use is initiated. Earlier initiation, but not lifetime frequency of cannabis use, was related to early risk factors. These findings suggest that cannabis use characteristics may contribute differentially to risk for specific psychotic experiences and affective symptoms in the general population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Comparative effectiveness over time of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine and the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine

Real-world analysis of the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection post vaccination is important in determining the comparative effectiveness of the available vaccines. In this retrospective cohort study using deidentified administrative claims for Medicare Advantage and commercially insured individuals in a research database we examine over 3.5 million fully vaccinated individuals, including 8,848 individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a follow-up period between 14 and 151 days after their second dose. Our primary outcome was the rate of Covid-19 infection occurring at 30, 60, and 90 days at least 14 days after the second dose of either the mRNA-1273 vaccine or the BNT162b2 vaccine. Sub-analyses included the incidence of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death/hospice transfer. Separate analysis was conducted for individuals above and below age 65 and those without a prior diagnosis of Covid-19. We show that immunization with mRNA-1273, compared to BNT162b2, provides slightly more protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection that reaches statistical significance at 90 days with a number needed to vaccinate of >290. There are no differences in vaccine effectiveness for protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, or death/hospice transfer (aOR 1.23, 95% CI (0.67, 2.25)).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Vitamins, minerals improve symptoms for children with ADHD

Children with ADHD and emotional dysregulation who were given a micronutrient-dense formula made of all known vitamins and essential minerals were three times more likely to have better concentration and improved moods, research from Oregon Health & Science University found. The findings, featured on the May cover of the Journal...
KIDS
Benzinga

FDA Approves Expanded Use Of Supernus' Viloxazine In Adult ADHD Patients

The FDA approved an expanded indication for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc's SUPN Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules) for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adult patients aged 18 and older. The FDA has now approved Qelbree for ADHD in children (starting at age 6), adolescents, and adults. Qelbree is a novel non-stimulant...
HEALTH
LiveScience

Borneo has a hybrid 'mystery monkey,' and researchers are concerned

An unidentified monkey spotted in Borneo is a rare hybrid between two different species that are competing for forest space, a new study suggests. Researchers concluded that the "mystery monkey" is likely the offspring of a proboscis monkey (Nasalis larvatus) and a silvery langur (Trachypithecus cristatus) — two distantly related species that share the same habitat.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

High-resolution computed tomography features associated with differentiation of tuberculosis among elderly patients with community-acquired pneumonia: a multi-institutional propensity-score matched study

While high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) is increasingly performed, its role in diagnosing pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) among elderly patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) has not been fully elucidated. This study aimed to determine HRCT features that can differentiate pulmonary TB from non-TB CAP in elderly patients. This study included consecutive elderly patients (age"‰>"‰65Â years) admitted to two teaching hospitals for pulmonary TB or non-TB pneumonia who met the CAP criteria of the American Thoracic Society/Infectious Diseases Society of America guidelines. After propensity score matching for clinical background between patients with pulmonary TB and those with non-TB CAP, their HRCT features were compared. This study included 151 patients with pulmonary TB and 238 patients with non-TB CAP. The presence of centrilobular nodules, air bronchograms, and cavities and the absence of ground-glass opacities and bronchial wall thickening were significantly associated with pulmonary TB. The negative predictive values of centrilobular nodules, air bronchograms, and cavities for pulmonary TB were moderate (70.6%, 67.9%, and 63.0%, respectively), whereas the positive predictive value of cavities was high (96.6%). In elderly patients, although some HRCT features could differentiate pulmonary TB from non-TB CAP, no useful findings could rule out pulmonary TB with certainty.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

