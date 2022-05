If Monday is your fill up the tank day officials at GasBuddy say you're saving money. They say Monday is the best day to save money on the gas you're pumping into your tank. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are up 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.55 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy official say prices in Yakima are 1.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO