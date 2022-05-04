ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Reaction throughout Central California to draft opinion regarding Roe V. Wade

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zk1Du_0fREQXlO00

The right to abortion could soon be up to each state, according to an apparent draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico.

Jonathan Keller with the California Family Council, based in Fresno, says he and other anti-abortion advocates are cautiously optimistic.

'This is a hopeful day but as I have seen many other pro-life advocates point out, this is not the end," he said. "In some ways, this is only the beginning. It's now up to us as pro-life Americans to show that we do love them both. That we love both children and their mothers."

The right to abortion could soon be up to each state, according to an apparent draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico.

Loralee Bergdall with Women's March Fresno says she and fellow activists are worried despite California's liberal legislative lean.

RELATED: Supreme Court apparently to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion case, draft opinion shows: REPORT

"We know that the line between having those rights and not having them is very thin and that it's very important that we defend them, even in states like California," she said.

Local abortion rights advocates say overturning abortion right sets a precedent for further supreme court decisions.

The leak comes after a number of states have recently approved laws to ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

"This will be something that will probably push a lot of relationships and even the tension of this nation to breaking point because this is something that is so vital," Bergdall said.

Keller points out that a draft opinion is just that -- a draft.

The court is expected to rule on the case by late June or early July.

"We have seen that draft opinions undergo revisions in the final week, even days and hours before a verdict is officially rendered," Keller said.

Local anti-abortion and local abortion rights advocates have both said that they plan on demonstrating for their respective causes when the decision does become final this summer.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Senator Amy Klobuchar on leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion: "Complete chaos if this goes through"

The bombshell draft opinion published by Politico on Monday that indicates a majority of Supreme Court justices appear ready to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark decision establishing the right to an abortion — set off late-night reactions from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. One of those lawmakers is Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday that there would be "complete chaos" if the court's final decision matched the draft opinion, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Central California#Politico#Americans#Women S March Fresno
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy