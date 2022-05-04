Reaction throughout Central California to draft opinion regarding Roe V. Wade

The right to abortion could soon be up to each state, according to an apparent draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico.

Jonathan Keller with the California Family Council, based in Fresno, says he and other anti-abortion advocates are cautiously optimistic.

'This is a hopeful day but as I have seen many other pro-life advocates point out, this is not the end," he said. "In some ways, this is only the beginning. It's now up to us as pro-life Americans to show that we do love them both. That we love both children and their mothers."

Loralee Bergdall with Women's March Fresno says she and fellow activists are worried despite California's liberal legislative lean.

"We know that the line between having those rights and not having them is very thin and that it's very important that we defend them, even in states like California," she said.

Local abortion rights advocates say overturning abortion right sets a precedent for further supreme court decisions.

The leak comes after a number of states have recently approved laws to ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

"This will be something that will probably push a lot of relationships and even the tension of this nation to breaking point because this is something that is so vital," Bergdall said.

Keller points out that a draft opinion is just that -- a draft.

The court is expected to rule on the case by late June or early July.

"We have seen that draft opinions undergo revisions in the final week, even days and hours before a verdict is officially rendered," Keller said.

Local anti-abortion and local abortion rights advocates have both said that they plan on demonstrating for their respective causes when the decision does become final this summer.