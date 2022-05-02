CMU Crime & Incident Report: 4/17 - 4/29

University Police responded to West Wing for an intoxicated student. A Carnegie Mellon student was provided with medical attention and no citations were issued due to alcohol amnesty. Hit and Run. A Carnegie Mellon student advised...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The FBI’s Seattle Field Office and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen. Melody J. Thompson, 13, was last seen at her mother’s residence in Hamilton on Sunday morning. She was wearing a...
PITTSBURGH — A woman was arrested after police say she intentionally set a car on fire in Larimer. Police said they, along with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, were dispatched to the 400 block of Larimer Avenue in response to reports of a vehicle on fire just after 11 a.m. on May 2.
REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (5/04; 3:50 p.m.) — Broken Arrow Police (BAPD) announced Wednesday afternoon they arrested the 17-year-old student who was under investigation for bringing a gun to Broken Arrow High School in his car. The student will be booked into the Juvenile Bureau of the...
PITTSBURGH — The Rev. Wayne Peck is out on bond after he was arraigned this afternoon in Pittsburgh Municipal Court. He was a pastor at Community House Presbyterian Church in the Northside for 40 years. According to detectives with the district attorney’s office, the day before he retired in...
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — The Bethel Park police chief said one of his officers was hit by a drunk driver.A traffic stop for a red-light violation on South Park Road in Bethel Park turned dangerous on Tuesday night. Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor said an impaired driver flew by the traffic stop without headlights on and struck an officer."We believe the mirror first impacted his arm and torso, knocking him into a stopped police vehicle, and then his foot was run over," O'Connor said.He said the suspect, 67-year-old Richard Caporal, kept driving, but another officer ran after him...
The SWAT team with the King County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man they were seeking to arrest for a felony assault on Wednesday. At about 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, deputies located the man in the area of the Federal Way Library and attempted to arrest him. The man...
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin couple are facing aggravated assault, child endangerment, and related charges after multiple physical injuries to their three-week-old child were reportedly discovered at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. (Photo above: Emily Layman) According to court documents, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the Franklin...
PITTSBURGH — Squirrel Hill residents are demanding immediate action and a permanent fix after a small child was injured after falling into a sinkhole. “We’ve been telling our kids, ‘Watch out, watch out! There’s a hole!,’” said Amanda McKoy of Squirrel Hill. Amanda McKoy...
