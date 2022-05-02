ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Foods That Will Help Ease Rheumatoid Arthritis and Reduce Inflammation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat Should You Know About Arthritis and Inflammation?. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disorder that affects about 1% of the population. It is a progressive disease that causes pain and inflammation in the joints....

Medical News Today

Can eating gin-soaked raisins help someone with arthritis pain?

Gin-soaked raisins are a type of home remedy that some people claim can relieve arthritis pain. However, the only evidence for this is anecdotal. While many people claim they will work for arthritis symptoms, there are currently no studies examining the effects of consuming gin-soaked raisins. Some studies have looked...
Medical News Today

6–12 prunes a day may lower inflammation, protect bones

In the United States, approximately 10 million people over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with a further 34 million at risk of the disease. Health experts are looking for safe, affordable treatments with fewer negative side effects than conventional medications. In a study of dietary interventions, researchers in Pennsylvania...
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
shefinds

The One Carb No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

In order to promote and support a healthy metabolism over 40, it’s vital to evaluate what you eat in a day and acknowledge where you can add more nutrients and ultimately, create a balanced diet. With that said, it’s equally as important to take note of what makes you feel sluggish, have less energy or causes indigestion. We checked in with health experts to learn more about one common type of carb found in many processed foods and beverages that is best to avoid for healthy aging and optimal energy. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified sports nutritionist.
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
SheKnows

This $12 Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs just $12 and provides noticeable improvement to your strands...
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
