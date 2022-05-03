ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – May 3

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Factional disputes, the war in Ukraine and an intruder at the barracks near Windsor Castle are among the topics on the front pages today.

The Tories have been “hit by infighting” before Thursday’s elections, according to the i , while the Daily Express says the Prime Minister’s right to buy plan is a “vote winner”.

The Guardian says Home Secretary Priti Patel faces a class action for the backlog in Ukrainian visa approvals, while The Independent says refugees have been forced into overcrowded homes.

Rising inflation will take £7,000 out of pensions according to The Times .

The Daily Mail leads on figures from the Liberal Democrats that show patient to GP ratios have reached over 2,200 to one in England.

An “intruder” who posed as a priest was invited to stay at the barracks near Windsor Castle by the Queen’s Guard, according to Metro and The Sun .

The Financial Times says the PM has joined an effort to persuade chip designer Arm to list in London.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s comments that Ukraine is ready for its “finest hour” lead The Daily Telegraph .

The prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has had an application for parole rejected in Germany, according to the Daily Mirror .

And the Daily Star says Britain is in for a sweltering summer.

The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Western leaders predict speedy end to war as Putin signals surge

Several Western leaders have predicted Russia's invasion of Ukraine could end in under a week, drawing a sharp contrast with Russia's reported plans to escalate the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to end his invasion of Ukraine on Monday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Pope Francis, a notion apparently bolstered by U.S. Democrats, who are increasingly using the word "victory" in their rhetoric regarding the conflict. But the Western optimism that the war is nearing a close clashes with reports that Putin could issue a war declaration that same day, which is a Russian holiday.
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin cancer rumours grow amid signs of ill health, as ‘insider’ report suggests he could hand over power

Experts are keenly watching Vladimir Putin’s public appearances for further signs of ill health, amid rumours attributed to a Kremlin insider that the Russian president is due to undergo surgery, possibly for cancer. The rumours appear to have originated with the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR, which claimed that Mr Putin’s doctors have warned him the surgery might incapacitate him for “a short time”, and that during this period the president will briefly hand over the reins of power to an aide.There has been no official confirmation regarding Mr Putin’s alleged ill health — the Kremlin has...
HEALTH
The Independent

Piers Corbyn fined £250 after accusing vaccination centre staff of ‘murdering people’

Piers Corbyn has been fined £250 for accusing NHS staff at a London vaccination site of “murdering people”.The 75-year-old brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was among a group of anti-vaxxers who arrived with a “cease and desist letter” at Guy’s Hospital, in central London, on 18 January.Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that Mr Corbyn – the defendant – told nursing sister Chelsea Butcher: “We are not leaving, you are murdering people here.”Prosecutor Iestyn Morgan said Mr Corbyn and David Burridge, 44, from Hounslow, west London, refused to leave the hospital when told to by NHS staff and police. Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tories lose control of only majority council in Wales

The Conservatives have lost control of the only council they had majority control of in Wales.Monmouthshire, in south-east Wales, has been led by the party since 2017 but Labour now has the most seats.Although no party has taken overall control of the local authority, Labour gained 14 seats to have a total of 22.Labour had two fewer than were needed for a majority, and lost out on gaining full control of the council in a coin toss.The Tories lost six seats to have an overall of 18, once counting had finished.Several Senedd members and Conservative MP David Davies had visited...
POLITICS
The Independent

Local elections: Five biggest moments as Tories lose historic councils and hundreds of seats

Boris Johnson’s premiership has come under increased pressure after the Conservatives lost more than 300 councillors in Thursday’s local elections.In a bad set of results for the Tories, they failed to retain some of their London strongholds, including the boroughs of Wandsworth and Westminster, which were won by Labour, putting an end to decades of Conservative rule.As the scale of its losses became apparent on Friday, Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood said his party had “serious issues” and was “haemorrhaging support in parts of the country”.Meanwhile, Tory backbencher Roger Gale called on Mr Johnson to go. He had previously said...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘They deserved a kicking’: Londoners in Conservative strongholds turn their backs on the Tories

As a former Tory councillor in Wandsworth, James Cousins is still getting used to the idea of voting against his old party. But he decided to cast his ballot for Labour on Thursday, backing the Conservatives’ nemesis in local elections for the first time.Wandsworth council, his former employer, had been a blue stronghold for 44 years before it turned red this week, after Labour gained 12 seats and the Conservatives lost 18 there.This central London borough was far from alone in changing allegiance to Labour. Keir Starmer’s party also won large victories elsewhere in the capital, including in Westminster, which...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told tide towards leadership challenge ‘unstoppable’ after loss of flagship seats in elections

Disgruntled Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson that momentum behind a challenge to his leadership is now “unstoppable” after the Conservatives lost more than 340 councillors and a string of flagship councils. The prime minister admitted the Tories had experienced a “tough night” in London and the south but insisted that the party had made “quite remarkable gains” elsewhere in the country as Keir Starmer’s Labour failed to make a breakthrough in the so-called red wall heartland.Tories were also buoyed by Durham Police’s announcement of an investigation into an alleged breach of Covid regulations by Starmer, which they hope...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

